BJP is Raking a Non-Issue of 'Ceding' Katchatheevu, But Tamil Nadu Knows Better

The answer lies in the electoral battle in Tamil Nadu. The BJP now contesting in alliance with the PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi), and a few smaller parties, finds itself in an unenviable position in the state that goes to polls in the first phase on 19 April.

Almost all opinion polls show the DMK-Congress combine winning the vast majority of seats, and though the BJP is seen to be gaining in vote share, they aren't seen to be in a position to win many seats. This, despite the Prime Minister's multiple visits to the state in the last few months.

While the BJP has always been a small party in Tamil Nadu with a vote share of around 3-5 percent, this time, it has aggressively been claiming that it would emerge as a major force in the state. As the campaign picked up pace, that claim seems to be unravelling.

The island of Katchatheevu has had a long history. For over two centuries, it belonged to the Princely State of Ramnad, but after Independence, its ownership appears to have been unclear. So, the Government of India took the stand in 1974 that they were not ceding Indian territory, as Katchatheevu had not been clearly demarcated as such.

That is why Parliament approval was not obtained when ceding the island, which covers an area of a few hundred acres. In return, India got Wedge Bank, an area of several thousand square kilometres off the coast of Kanyakumari.