MasterChef INDIA: The Cooks Gather, but Where’s the Storm?

The broth remains uncooked because the recipes remain flawed due to the absence of three key ingredients: flawed narrative, absence of cohesive action and weak optics. One way to build public sympathy for Kejriwal would have been for the AAP and the bloc to lay out all the details about the liquor gate scandal and create a narrative about Kejriwal’s innocence. Instead, AAP’s Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pushed the rhetoric of “Arvind Kejriwal is the name of an ideology”. A rhetoric which slyly attempts to pitch Kejriwal against Modi which is already a skewed attempt. The remarks in the rally from the leaders of other parties did not help either wherein they only questioned the timing of the arrest and not the substance of it. Instead, they suggested that Kejriwal could have been arrested after the elections thus leaving doubt in their belief about Kejriwal’s innocence.

All talk and no play makes INDIA a dull alternative. The glaring absence of cohesive action has been a constant feature of the alliance. In an attempt to give a certain constructive structure to the rally, Priyanka Gandhi laid our five demands that encapsulate all the key issues mentioned on the dias: level-playing field in the elections; state-led forceful action against the Opposition; Soren and Kejriwal’s release; attacks on Opposition finances; an SIT to probe funds raised by the BJP through electoral bonds. Two questions arise: By when do these demands need to be fulfilled and what happens if they are not? Nor did Priyanka attach a tentative timeframe for the fulfilment of these demands and nor did any leaders convey a possible plan of action if these demands are not fulfilled.