'No Research To Prove Same-Sex Partners Are Inept Parents': Psychiatrists Write

"There is no absolute concept of a man or an absolute concept of a woman at all" – this was said by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud during the ongoing marriage equality hearing in the Supreme Court.

This one statement has since been translated and reproduced in multiple languages by the media and has caused a significant population of India to shift in their seats over the last few days.

At present, marriage between same-sex couples is legally performed and recognised in 34 countries across the world. In many of these nations, this legalisation was achieved after staunch arguments, counter-arguments, critique, and public discourse.