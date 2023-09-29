Manipur Violence: In Imphal, Students are Under Attack

When the ban on mobile internet services in Manipur was lifted on 23 September, almost five months since a shutdown after sectarian violence erupted in the state on 3 May, no one imagined that it would unleash a wave of shock and trauma any time soon.

Less than two days after the ban was lifted, a set of photos started the rounds of social media: the before and after photos of two young minors who the state government confirmed, had been killed.

Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam (17) and Phijam Hemanjit Singh (20) were two students who were reported missing in July this year and the last that they had been seen alive was, as reported by the police, on a road leading towards Churachandpur, an area dominated by a community that has been in conflict to the one that the young people belonged to.