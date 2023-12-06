Manipur: Making Sense of the UNLF's 'Peace Agreement' With the Government

Among the groups that had been collaborating with the junta in the Sagaing Region against the resistance movement are the outfits from Manipur’s Imphal Valley and the Shanni Nationalities Army.

On several occasions over the past (almost) three years, there were clashes between these outfits and the resistance groups. Last year, the Chin National Army attacked a camp of the PLA (People's Liberation Army of Manipur) at Tamu in the Sagaing Region. Over the past few days, there have been reports of more attacks against the KYKL (Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup) and the UNLF in the same district that borders Moreh in Manipur.

There are as many as eight resistance groups or People’s Defense Force (PDFs) active in Tamu and more outfits deep inside the Sagaing Region and in the neighbouring Chin State. These groups are certainly better organised and equipped with greater firepower than last year which was apparent from the visit by this author to some conflict zones in Myanmar early this year, and the interviews given by functionaries and leaders of resistance groups.

The military does not seem to have the resources and the morale for a sustained counter-offensive against the resistance groups. So, regaining control of the territories that it has lost does not appear to be feasible in the near future.

The Manipuri and Shanni outfits including the UNLF (Pambei) that had joined hands with the junta as the Pyu Saw Htee militias could be compelled to duck for cover from the resistance squads who are also being actively assisted by bigger outfits such as the Kachin Independence Army.