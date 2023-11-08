Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Manipur: 10 Injured in Gunfight Between Security Forces and Unknown Miscreants

Manipur: 10 Injured in Gunfight Between Security Forces and Unknown Miscreants

The violent encounter unfolded at two separate locations, namely Kangchup Hill and Kaotruk.
Borun Thockchom & Saptarshi Basak
India
Published:

The violent encounter unfolded at two separate locations, namely Kangchup Hill and Kaotruk, which border Kangpokpi district and Imphal West.

|

(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The violent encounter unfolded at two separate locations, namely Kangchup Hill and Kaotruk, which border Kangpokpi district and Imphal West.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

In conflict-torn Manipur, at least 10 individuals were injured on 7 November due to heavy exchange of fire between security forces and unknown miscreants suspected by the authorities to be Kuki militants.

The violent encounter unfolded at two separate locations, namely Kangchup Hill and Kaotruk, which border Kangpokpi district and Imphal West.

Among the 10 injured individuals, one is a woman, and two are police personnel, while the remainder are village volunteers.

The injured victims were promptly rushed to nearby medical facilities, including RIMS and Raj Medicity, for urgent medical attention.

State security personnel stationed in the area swiftly retaliated to the attack. The situation remains highly volatile and there is a growing concern that the casualty count may rise.

Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis since 3 May. Hundreds have died and thousands have been displaced.

Follow The Quint's coverage here.

Also Read6 Months Since 3 May: Finding Manipur Amid the Israel-Hamas War
Also ReadSix Months of Violence: Manipur Paying a Heavy Price for the Failure of the BJP

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT