Wake-up Call: What 'Pro-China' Muizzu's Win in Maldives Election Means for India

The defeat of the Maldives’ pro-India President, Mohamed Solih, at the hands of pro-China Mohamed Muizzu is a setback not only for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, but a personal loss for him.

And the timing of the diplomatic debacle in our backyard couldn’t have been worse.

Call it a reality check or a wake-up call, but Beijing has indeed pulled off a big win in India’s immediate neighbourhood – the archipelago in the Indian Ocean is barely 70 nautical miles away from Minicoy – within weeks of all the grandstanding at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, and especially the all-out projection of India as the mother of democracy and a Vishwa Guru to raise the country’s profile both internationally and domestically.