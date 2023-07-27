Maldives Elections: Pro-China Opposition’s 'India Out' Drive Cashing In on Modi

A Maldivian government statement says: “Such dishonourable acts by the Opposition regarding one of Maldives’ key bilateral partners and its leadership does not only provoke hatred but also promote hostility with the objective of tarnishing the country’s long-standing cordial ties with India.” But an undeterred PPM plans to capitalise on Modi to rally Maldives Muslim masses behind it amid the election fever.

Even more disheartening for India is the partnership Yameen and Nasheed have just struck to jointly oust New Delhi’s man, Solih. Nasheed kept Yameen at arm’s length for a long time despite Solih being their common enemy.

It took Yameen and Solih considerable time to forge a partnership because of their divergent approach to developing the Maldives and relations with foreign powers. Yameen is a votary of centralising decision-making to fast-track development and growth while Nasheed believes in decentralisation for quick economic prosperity.

Moreover, Nasheed is very pro-India and has publicly accused China in the past of using a debt trap as a tool to run the Maldives. His reservations about the "India Out” drive are also well-known.