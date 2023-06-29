Maharashtra: With BJP on the Prowl, Ajit Pawar’s Challenge Deepens Crisis in NCP

If Ajit switches sides, it could be a jackpot for the BJP given his influence in sugar-rich Western Maharashtra from which the NCP derives its power. The BJP might have leapfrogged from number four to the number one spot in Maharashtra with the emergence of Narendra Modi at the national level in May 2014, but it does not have a prominent Maratha face. The incumbent CM Eknath Shinde is also Maratha.

After remaining the Deputy CM for a long time, Ajit’s problem is the slip between the cup and lip when it comes to CM post. At times, half in jest and half seriously, he has sought to blame his uncle for that. In 2004, though the NCP got more seats than Congress, Sharad Pawar opted for the Deputy CM post for his party so that he could continue to have a grip over the government.