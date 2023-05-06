Sharad Pawar Stays NCP Chief: Ajit Now Left with 2 Options and a Hanging Sword

"The way a jungle needs its lion, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) needs Sharad Pawar. It is Diwali for us today," said a party worker as she danced and rejoiced to the announcement by Sharad Pawar revoking his resignation as the party chief on Friday, 5 May putting an end to three days of unrest among the party cadre.

Drums were being rolled, flowers were being thrown at Sharad Pawar's life-sized posters, and slogans praising him were being raised outside Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre even before the octogenarian leader addressed the media to announce his decision.