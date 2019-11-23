Are There Any Legal Options For Shiv Sena-Cong-NCP in Maharashtra?

In a dramatic, late night twist, Devendra Fadnavis has become Chief Minister of Maharashtra after Ajit Pawar, nephew of Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar, pledged the support of NCP MLAs for a BJP government in the State.

Fadnavis took oath as CM around 8 am on the morning of Saturday, 23 November, followed by Ajit Pawar’s swearing-in as the deputy CM. They had gone to meet the Governor of Maharashtra around 2 am in the night, allegedly with letters of support from 54 NCP MLAs.

Following this meeting, President Ram Nath Kovind revoked his proclamation of President’s Rule at 5:47 am, paving the way for Fadnavis to form the government.