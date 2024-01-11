Maharashtra: It is the Voters Who Will Decide Which is the Real Shiv Sena

The verdict delivered by the Speaker of Maharashtra's Legislative Assembly on 10 January has given a jolt to former Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray and his Shiv Sena faction (UBT).

By declaring CM Eknath Shinde's faction as the real Shiv Sena, Rahul Narvekar has stirred the pot ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, that will soon be followed by the state's Assembly elections in October-November.

Both factions of the Shiv Sena had accused each other of defying the party’s whip over the election of the Speaker and the trust vote on 4 July 2022, while seeking the disqualification of MLAs.