'Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha': Quota Agitation Has Maharashtra on the Edge, Again

"There was an unfortunate incident in which lathi-charge and tear gas was used by the police on Manoj Jarange and his supporters in Jalna. This behaviour cannot be supported. I apologise to all innocent citizens injured during the use of force. The honourable chief minister has ordered a high-level inquiry in the matter and ordered for action to be taken against those responsible," said Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis while addressing the media on Monday, 4 September as he attempted to pacify the angered Maratha community that has taken the state by storm for the past three days.

Vehicles set ablaze, over 50 citizens and 37 policemen injured, calls for Fadnavis' resignation — Maharashtra is once again on the edge over the issue of reservation in education and jobs to the Marathas, an unresolved issue that has been a poll plank for both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi governments in the past seven years.