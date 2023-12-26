CVoter Maharashtra Survey Shows MVA's Upper Hand Over NDA: A Look at 3 Factors

1. The Reservation Conflict:

Despite putting up a united front over the matter, the ruling alliance is believed to be largely divided over the matter of reservation to Marathas. CM Shinde's move to earlier indicate reservation to Marathas under the OBC category led to an unprecedented backlash from the latter.

Both communities, a sizeable voter base in the state, are irked with the ruling alliance. Meanwhile, several leaders including Chhagan Bhujbal are looking to engineer mass mobilisation of the OBC community in the ruling alliance's favour.

2. The Unsettling Rift Between Alliances:

"The key reason to include Ajit Pawar in the ruling alliance was the fact that Uddhav Thackeray still enjoys significant sympathy on the ground. Despite very strong attempts, many districts, especially in north Maharashtra, do not see him as a state-wide leader," said political analyst Hemant Desai.

"Conflicts and compromises over issues related to tall NCP leaders like Nawab Malik and Hasan Mushrif playing out in public may not have gone well with the core BJP-RSS voters in the state," he added.