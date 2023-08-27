From 'Made in Heaven' to Netas: Why Everyone Gets Their Facts Wrong on Polygamy

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reportedly said in May last year that a Uniform Civil Code would act as “protection” for “Muslim daughters" and has repeatedly called for a ban on polygamy and advocated for UCC. The rate of polygamy among Hindu women in Assam was about 1.8%, according to NFHS-5 data, as compared to 3.6% among Muslim women.

Nabeela Jamil, an Advocate at the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court noted that Bigamy is already criminalised in the Indian Penal Code, but no one knows what UCC would entail.

"With a UCC being pitched as a code that will exempt tribal communities, among whom polygamy is the most common; with no clarity whether customs will be exempted from the code or not as they have been exempted in the Hindu Code and the Special Marriage Act, it’s difficult to say today how a UCC is the answer to polygamy," she told The Quint.

On the other hand, Executive member and spokesperson of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and national president of Welfare Party of India, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas has stated that those who want to spread propaganda against Muslims when it comes to Polygamy will do so, in spite of the data and research available.