'Love Jihad' and the Indian Judiciary’s Alarming Slide Into Political Rhetoric

In my recent article , I flagged the executive-judiciary bonhomie in the wake of PM Modi’s visit to CJI Chandrachud’s residence for Ganapati puja, highlighting the crisis of reputation facing the Indian judiciary. The purpose of the article was also to draw attention to the judiciary’s aggrandising relationship with a political ideology. This palpable romanticisation of political ideology has, however, now literally entered the courtroom, spilling over to written judgments.

Uttar Pradesh court’s recent invocation of the Hindutva conspiracy called "love jihad", leading to the life imprisonment of a Muslim man, demonstrates the romanticisation in question. The judgment ignored the accused’s plea of foul play, is oblivious to due process, and ignorant of criminal jurisprudence.