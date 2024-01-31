'The Fault in Our Investigation?': How VHP's 'Love Jihad' Cases Exposes Them Too

That left us with seventy-four unique cases in a span of nine years. Looking through them, we found that the 'love jihad' tag had been applied to a wide spectrum of gender related crimes, across twenty-five categories: fraud, blackmail, related on abandonment, intimidation, dowry demands, rape, murder, and so on.

The only common feature in these cases was that the accused was a Muslim man, the alleged victim a Hindu woman. As we had explained before, it is illogical to argue that such crimes are part of a 'love jihad' conspiracy, if the aim is to seduce and convert Hindu women.

In only two categories did religious identity have a role to play: Muslims hiding their name to dupe Hindu women into marrying them (Kumar's definition of 'love jihad'), and instances of forcible conversion to Islam.

The VHP list catalogued thirty-six allegations of the concealment of religious identity by Muslim men from their Hindu partners.

Let us pause for a moment to consider that number-only thirty-six cases of alleged identity deception over a nine-year period as proof of a conspiracy to alter the religious demography of a country of 1.3 billion people.