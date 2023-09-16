'Justice for Oommen Chandy': In 2024, Ex-Kerala CM May Still Battle for Congress

It was in June 2013, when the Oommen Chandy government was into its third year, that CPI(M)-owned Kairali TV came out with a heavy charge that a woman entrepreneur was used by Team Solar Company to garner political clout into various touch-points in the government, including the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Three officials in the CMO were sacked on being caught in late-night 'loose talks' with the woman over hundreds of phone calls.

Speaking to The Quint, John Brittas, CPI(M) nominee in the Rajya Sabha and the managing director of Kairali TV, said: "Our story was true and non-sensational. It exposed the nasty ways of governance at the time. It was about financial fraud and corruption involved in the proposed solar scheme. We didn't sex it up."