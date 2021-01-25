CBI Begins Probe Into Sexual Abuse Case Linked With Solar Scam

Reacting to the move by the CPI(M)-led state government, Congress leaders have come out stating that it is an “election stunt”.

“Since the past five years, the state government has not been able to find anything. Now, when the election has neared, the case is handed over to the CBI. This is an election stunt,” Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote on Facebook.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy also reacted to the media stating that the move is politically motivated. “I haven't even given an appeal in the High Court against the case, yet there were no developments. Now when elections neared, this has happened,” Oommen Chandy reacted to Mathrubhumi News, adding that he won’t again go for appeal against this.

Meanwhile, the complainant woman told the media that she demanded a CBI probe as the investigation in the state was not moving forward. The officers were facing practical difficulty because some of the investigations need to be held outside Kerala, she further said.

In last November, Kerala government had withdrawn the general consent given to the CBI to investigate cases in the state. This came after the CBI registered a case against the prestigious Life Mission housing project of the state government. Notably, the state had also vehemently opposed to the CBI probe in the Periya twin murder case, were two Youth Congress workers were murdered.

(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission)