Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy Dies: They Don't Make Leaders Like These Anymore

Chandy was famous for his humility and leading a simple life, despite being a two-time CM and a legislator for over 50 years.

An incident that got talked about a lot in Kerala took place in 2016 when passengers in a bus from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram found Oommen Chandy travelling with them. This was a few months after he demitted office as CM. The same year a photo of Chandy lying down on the lower berth of a sleeper class compartment in a Thiruvananthapuram-Kottayam train went viral.

Even as CM, he is said to have travelled to Delhi from Kerala by train on a few occasions.

During his first term as CM from 2004 to 2006, Chandy didn't even move in to the CM's residence at Thiruvananthapuram's Cliff House and chose to stay at his own residence 'Puthupally House'. When he did move in during his second term, Chandy and his wife used only a small part of the residence and lived frugally.

Chandy faced allegations of corruption in what was called the Solar Scam by his rivals but he was later acquitted of all charges. A group of CPI-M workers attacked Chandy and pelted his car with stones during the thick of the controversy in 2013. One of the accused later quit the CPI-M and is reported to have met Chandy to express regrets on what had happened.

Chandy, too, on his part forgave the attacker.

The former CM is survived by his wife Mariamma, two daughters and a son. His son, Chandy Oommen, is a Youth Congress leader and had walked barefoot during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.