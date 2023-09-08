'My Father's 13th Win': Key Takeaways From Congress-CPI(M) Fight in Puthuppally

Puthuppally has, yet again, gone the Chandy way.

Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) Chandy Oommen won the by-elections to the constituency in Kerala's Kottayam district by a whopping margin of 37,719 votes, defeating the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front's (LDF) Jaick C Thomas.

The son of Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy, who had represented Puthuppally for a record 53 years in the Kerala Assembly till his demise on 18 July, Chandy Oommen said after the win: