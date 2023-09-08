'My Father's 13th Win': Key Takeaways From Congress-CPI(M) Fight in Puthuppally

UDF's candidate Chandy Oommen (L) and LDF's candidate Jaick C Thomas.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Puthuppally has, yet again, gone the Chandy way.
Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) Chandy Oommen won the by-elections to the constituency in Kerala's Kottayam district by a whopping margin of 37,719 votes, defeating the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front's (LDF) Jaick C Thomas.
The son of Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy, who had represented Puthuppally for a record 53 years in the Kerala Assembly till his demise on 18 July, Chandy Oommen said after the win:
Unsurprising as his victory may be – considering the massive sympathy wave that followed Oommen Chandy's death – Chandy Oommen managed to surpass his father's highest vote margin ever (33,255 in the 2021 Assembly elections).
But can this massive win be fully attributed to a wave of sympathy? What does the election result mean for the UDF's and LDF's futures with respect to the 'INDIA' bloc? Here are some key takeaways.
If over half a century's worth of support wasn't enough, Oommen Chandy's hold over Puthuppally was evident in the way the people of the constituency came together to bid goodbye to the 79-year-old leader.
Just days after his demise – when Puthuppally was still in mourning – the Election Commission announced the date for the bypoll. The Congress was quick to capitalise on the emotions of voters and fielded Chandy Oommen – who has been working with the Congress at an organisational level since his college days.
The LDF, on the other hand, was hoping to finally breach the unbreachable Puthuppally with Jaick C Thomas, who had contested against Chandy twice in the past – in 2016 and 2021. While he was defeated both times, in the previous Assembly elections, Thomas managed to considerably reduce Chandy's victory margin.
From Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to local leaders, the Left's campaigning in Puthuppally was extensive. But as AK Balan, a minister in the LDF government, pointed out:
But was that all it was?
Speaking to The Quint, political journalist MP Basheer said: "When we look at the previous elections' matrix, we know that Puthuppally is a personality-centric constituency."
But he argued that politically speaking, "it is actually a balanced segment."
"It is an ambivalent constituency because six out of the eight panchayats in Puthuppally are ruled by the LDF itself. The CPI(M) has a solid base here. It is not a UDF bastion technically, it's an Oommen Chandy bastion," he contended.
Moreover, the voter turnout in the bypoll was lower than that of the Assembly elections in 2021 – and low turnouts have generally favoured the LDF in the past.
This was echoed by the Congress as well. After the win, Congress veteran Ramesh Chennithala said that "the result is a warning against the anti-people rule of the LDF government."
Speaking to The Quint, a senior Congress leader and MLA said: "The love and respect for Oommen Chandy have worked in our favour. There's an emotional side to this, we agree. But there is also a political side, because of the anti-people policies of the LDF government."
The by-election comes on the heels of a controversy surrounding the Chief Minister's daughter Veena after an Income Tax department report alleged that an "illegal" payment of Rs 1.72 crore was made her IT firm over three years.
Add to this the K-Rail protests that rocked the Madappally area in Kottayam district last year, where Puthuppally is located.
But on the flipside, will a win based on Oommen Chandy's memory help UDF in the coming electoral fights?
"Chandy Oommen won this election because of Oommen Chandy and it is likely that this wave won't last for long. When we come to the next Assembly elections in 2026, things may be different. This may not be the birth of another Oommen Chandy if his son doesn't keep up with his work," opined Basheer.
The Congress MLA, however, said: "Each election happens in a particular context. The next election will depend on the political circumstances then. But this win has given us a lot of hope."
There is also the matter of the Congress and the CPI(M) allying nationally through the 'INDIA' bloc, a narrative the BJP tried to capitalise on during its campaign for its candidate in Puthuppally G Lijin Lal.
Basheer opined that UDF-LDF fight in Kerala might create confusion among Puthuppally voters "because they have to fight the Lok Sabha election together at the national level."
But the UDF believes that unity at the Centre would not affect its relationship with the LDF locally.
"Kerala has always been like this – the CPI(M) and Congress has always been here. Even though there's a unity at the centre, doesn't mean at the local level it should be there. We're trying to get the anti-BJP votes nationally, and even if there may be differences locally, it won't affect anything at the Centre," he added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)