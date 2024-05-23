In UP, the Core Election Issue is Unemployment, not Ram Mandir or Mangalsutra

We cannot say we were not warned. At a pitstop near Lucknow, a dhaba owner dramatically told this writer that a storm was coming.

One heard a similar voice during this writer’s journey through central Uttar Pradesh and the holy city of Varanasi from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, for a third consecutive term in the office.

He is likely to repeat his earlier win, but with a reduced margin. But what will be the nature of this turbulence?