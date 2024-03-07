'Just Want to Come Home': Indian Men 'Duped' into Fighting Russia-Ukraine War

"Feelings tho yhi ha bhai ke jaldi se jaldi apni country wapis aa jaya (All I feel is that I want to be back in our country soon)," Harsh Kumar, 20, told The Quint in a WhatsApp message.

Harsh is one of the seven Indian men stranded in Russia after being duped by a travel agent.

On being asked if he's safe, Harsh replied "Hnji bhai (yes brother)".

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended upon the humble house of Balwinder Kaur, in Dehriwal Kiran village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, as she eagerly waits for her son, Gagandeep, to come back home.

"...We hadn't heard from him for long. He called me up one day and said, 'Mumma, they forcefully admitted me to their army. I want to come back home.' He doesn't call me that often now. Even when he calls, he hurriedly puts the phone down saying he can't talk: 'Mumma, sahab aa gaye ne' (Mom, my senior has come)," narrantes Balwinder Kaur.

Like Harsh, Gagandeep Singh's 'Russia tour' turned sour when a travel agent allegedly duped him into joining the Russian army. They have now been reportedly deployed into the Donetsk region to fight the Russia-Ukraine war.

Gagandeep is 23.