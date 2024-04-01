Two in Three Educated Youth Jobless in India; Will Unemployment Impact Polls?

According to a report by the International Labour Organisation and the Institute of Human Development (IHD) released on 26 March, at least eight in every ten unemployed are young people.

In addition, the share of educated youngsters, with secondary or higher education, among all unemployed people has nearly doubled from 35.2% in the year 2000 to 65.7% in 2022.

The report pointed that the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) – which is the ratio of the number of people working or looking for work, with respect to the working age population – deteriorated between 2000 and 2018 but witnessed a slight improvement after 2019.

The report stated that as of 2021, the Indian youth did not possess basic information and communication technology (ICT) skills. It said:

3 in 4 Indian youth couldn’t send an email with an attached file

9 in 10 Indian youth couldn’t use arithmetic formulae in spreadsheets, make PowerPoint presentations with presentation software or write a computer program using specialized programming language.

Among the social groups, the Scheduled Tribes youth had the least computer-related abilities, followed by Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Classes.