Lessons From History: Convert Jantar Mantar’s Woes into a Mighty Opportunity 

Let me now switch from the tactical to philosophical. There’s a raging debate on whether the state can or should be a total, completely benign, peacenik? Or whether some coercion is inevitable, even necessary, to cut a quick path to peace and calm? That without an initial bout of coercive power, it becomes impossible to contain a movement, which then could spiral out of control, creating more mayhem and destruction than the first few police blows?

The infamous Niccolo Machiavelli pulled no punches: “A ruler should inspire fear while avoiding hatred”. Thinkers like Thomas Hobbes are hawkish: “Covenants, without the sword, are but words”. These dictums have survived for 500 and 375 years, respectively—i.e., unless a state has the capacity to enforce its writ, any commitment or guarantee is meaningless—they also find resonance in the modern era. For instance, Ronald Reagan, in an unguarded moment, while dealing with campus unrest in California in 1970, said: “If it takes a bloodbath, let’s get it over with. No more appeasement.”

Of course, he had to do much hand wringing to distance himself from the literal meaning of “bloodbath”, saying he had merely used it as a “figure of speech”.

So, is coercive force inevitable, necessary? Nelson Mandela, whose successor in South Africa had mitigated the #FeesMustFall movement with a calibrated mix of coercion followed quickly by substantial concessions, was a great advocate of essentially peaceful resolutions. “No problem is so deep that it cannot be overcome…through discussion and negotiation rather than force and violence,” said Mandela.