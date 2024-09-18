Pager Attack: Israel Has Humiliated Hezbollah but Military Balance is Unchanged

Over the weekend, the Israeli government has been holding consultations about the situation in Lebanon. Early on Tuesday, Israel’s security cabinet said it had updated its war objectives to include “returning the residents of the north securely to their homes.” This has officially expanded the Israeli war aims that had originally been focused on eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages taken on 7 October last year.

On Sunday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had warned his Israeli counterpart Youav Gallant against expanding the war to Lebanon. On Monday, US envoy Amos Hochstein visited Israel and warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against initiating a war on Hezbollah. But the Israeli leader told Hochstein that Tel Aviv had to act to ensure the return of thousands of Israelis who had been displaced from their homes in northern Israel following Hezbollah's attacks after October.

Israel has remained silent on the issue of the pager bombs and the US has also denied involvement. But the former has demonstrated time and again its ability to execute such covert operations.