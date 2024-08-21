Recent U-turns Mark the End of the Unilateralism Seen in Modi 1.0 and 2.0

The retreat on lateral entry to the central bureaucracy continues the new trend of U-turns by the Narendra Modi government.

This is the fourth setback for the Modi government: it had to backtrack on its proposal for long-term capital gains tax in the 2024 Union Budget; refer the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to a select committee – the first such referral in 10 years – and withdraw the Draft Broadcast Bill.

Some political observers have seen the present turnaround on lateral entry as the result of the Opposition’s criticism, pressure from allies, or even civil society with the government wary of the issue becoming part of the Bharat Bandh protest on 21 August by Dalit organisations. Some think that the BJP is apprehensive of reservations becoming an electoral issue as the fear of changing the Constitution was seen as contributing to its downslide in the Lok Sabha polls.