The Concerns Around Budgetary Changes Made to Indexation and the LTCG Structure

Long-term investors in debt mutual funds previously benefited from indexation, which, after holding the investment for five or six years, significantly reduced their tax liability on the modest returns of six to seven percent typically offered by these funds.

The finance minister assured in the last Budget that existing holdings would be grandfathered, offering some protection to these conservative investors. However, it appears that with the new tax regime, the promise will not be withheld. Investors argue that indexation was removed for all unlisted physical and financial assets without any warning or grace period, leaving them in the same tax bracket as investors in higher-return assets like property and gold.

During the Rajya Sabha discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25, AAP Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha called for the central government to reconsider its decision, arguing that the changes could make it nearly impossible for people to afford their “dream homes.” He warned that the new tax regime might lead to increased corruption in the real estate sector and could dampen investment in the industry.

Chadha said, “Restoring indexation on long-term capital gains is essential. Globally, investors are encouraged through tax incentives. In contrast, by removing indexation, we are disincentivizing investment in India. This move doesn’t just impose a tax but essentially penalises investors.” This is an accurate interpretation of the proposed changes.