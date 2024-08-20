The UPSC Lateral Entry Scheme Has Reasonable Foundations but There Are Concerns

[Editor's note: the Union Government has now written to UPSC asking it to withdraw the advertisements for lateral entry recruitments.]

Controversies appear to be chasing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in its third term. Besides the unresolved Manipur crisis, it is facing flake newly built infrastructure crumbling, allegations of corruption after disclosures by the Hindenburg report, and failure on the policy front as well, especially the neighbourhood policy — the most recent one involving the fall of the Sheikh Hasina Government in Bangladesh.

The latest controversy, however, emanates from the advertisement published by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) that seeks applications for the lateral entry of domain experts into central government services for as many as 45 posts, that too of Deputy Secretary and above.