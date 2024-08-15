Are We Thoughtlessly Celebrating Freedom While Forgetting Its True Essence?

Every year, for generations, the people of India remember with great pride and admiration the midnight moment of 14 August 1947 when we as a nation gained independence from British rule. This year, not unlike previous years, the glory of the moment was marred and the feeling of patriotism was overshadowed by the feeling of sadness, disappointment, and anger — anger at the present state of our so-called ‘free Indian society’.

On the morning of 15 August, and throughout the day, we will witness celebrations across the country with patriotic songs and flags furling high and speeches galore. But, have we really cherished and nurtured the hard-earned freedom as we should have — freedom for all Indians, men and women, rich and poor, people belonging to all castes and creeds, all regions and linguistic communities?

It is time to ponder, to reflect on where we stand today on the issues of freedom staring starkly at us. This Independence Day, we need to observe a few minutes of silence and ask ourselves — have we progressed in taking forward the values of humanity and human dignity or are we blindly following the path of aggression and violence in the desire for self-aggrandisement and majoritarianism?