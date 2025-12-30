Khaleda Zia’s Complicated Legacy in Bangladesh’s Democracy

The passing away of Khaleda has put an end to the acrimonious politics of “two Begums”, marked by political and personal rivalry between her and Sheikh Hasina. Now that personal duel is over.

It was a cussed duel. Hasina evicted Khaleda from her house in Dhaka cantonment in 2010, leaving her in tears. The house was later bulldozed. Her son, Tarique Rahman, was tortured by the intelligence agencies damaging his spine. She was blockaded in her party office in Dhaka from January to March 2015—for three months—with the government cutting off water, electricity, internet and phone connections. At the time, she was leading an agitation for fresh elections.

Khaleda was convicted in a corruption case lodged against her by the Hasina government and sentenced to 17 years in jail. She became the sole inmate of Dhaka Central Jail between 2018 and 2020 after all other prisoners were relocated. She was moved to her house on humanitarian grounds with the onset of COVID-19, but banned from political activity. She was ultimately acquitted of the corruption charges.

However, the end of the “two Begums” politics will not necessarily mark the end of Bangladesh’s binary politics. The rivalry between the BNP and the Awami League is embedded in party structures, ideologies and voter loyalties.