Bangladesh’s First Woman Prime Minister Khaleda Zia Dies At 80

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first female prime minister and a central figure in the country’s political history, died on 30 December 2025 at the age of 80. She passed away at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka after suffering from advanced cirrhosis of the liver, diabetes, arthritis, and heart and chest problems. Her death was announced by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) early in the morning, just weeks before the scheduled national elections in February 2026.