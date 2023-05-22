Kashmir, G20 Summit & Idea of India: Our Land, Right & a Shining Personification

Kashmir was, is, and will always be the pride of the decidedly loftier and restorative ‘Idea of India’. Whereas the 'Land of the Pure’ whose foundational 'two-nation’ theory was debunked with the creation of Bangladesh in 1971, is now struggling to keep itself together, despite its truncated status. Yet, it remains incorrigibly fixated on Kashmir as that perhaps, remains the only unifying rallying cry as virtually everything else within its own control has regressed beyond imagination.

In a constant attempt at optical one-upmanship, just last year, the Pakistani government organised a visit of the US Ambassador to Pakistan, to parts of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Naturally, India was miffed, and the desperate Pakistanis immediately hailed the visit as a vindication of their stand on Kashmir and therefore, a diplomatic coup.

As always, it was premature celebrations by the Pakistani mandarins as within weeks, they had to summon the same US Ambassador for an official demarche as the US President Joe Biden had termed Pakistan as amongst the most dangerous countries in the world! Biden’s comments that Islamabad was tantamount to, “Nuclear weapons without any cohesion” was like yet another nail in its well-nailed coffin, after Joe’s predecessor, Donald Trump, has excoriated and called out the patent Pakistani duplicitousness, even more brazenly.

As part of its G20 confabulations, India is showcasing the very best of itself and it is only logical that Srinagar (from the Sanskrit Shri-Nagra, interpreted as ‘City of the Surya’ ie, City of Sun, or, as the ‘City of Shri/Lakshmi’ ie, City of the Goddess of Wealth) is part of those visitation plans.