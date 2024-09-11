'She Baited Him, He Took the Bait': Harris Impresses in Debate With Trump

While there are few who have been praising Trump for his debate performance, including from his own party, many say that Harris' ability to control the narrative came as a surprise for them.

"I feel it's clear by now that Kamala Harris won the debate," Manoj Joshi, Distinguished Fellow at the ORF, said while speaking to The Quint. "Being successful in the debate was far more important to her than it was for Trump."

Savita Patel, a US-based senior journalist, said that she started watching the debate thinking that the pressure would be on Harris to perform and that she wouldn't be interacting with Trump much – instead preferring to address the American people directly for them to get to know her and her policies more.

"But I was surprised to see that Harris went on the offensive, which worked really well for her because voters – especially independent voters – understood that she can take him on and not just take a defensive stance and talk about policy," Patel said.