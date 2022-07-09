Kapil Dev Raises Questions on Virat Kohli’s Role in the Indian Team

"Now the situation is such that you might be forced to bench Kohli from the T20 playing XI. He will have to perform better. If World No 2 bowler Ashwin can be dropped from the Test side, then (the) World No 1 batter can also be dropped," said Kapil to ABP News.



"Virat Kohli still has a lot of ability and talent. You hope such a player comes back (to form). It's not as if you completely leave him out. If he isn't performing now, it's fine (to leave him out). Youngsters are playing well. But the day Virat scores runs, can you keep him out? If you can keep Ashwin out, you can keep anyone out."

