Caste Abuse in Private Space: Why the Court is Mistaken

Similarly, in this case, the bench of the Karnataka HC quashed the charges under the act, even after noting the occurrence of abuse. The judgment, therefore, not only miscomprehended casteist abuse but also interpreted the provision narrowly and put a higher burden of proof on the victim to prove if the incident occurred in a “place within public view”.

Along with noting the abuse, the judge also recorded that neighbours heard the abuses since the husband was so loud and still did not accept the testimony of them as witnesses.