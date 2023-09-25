Kokernag Operation| Smart Tactics, High-Tech: Changing Face of Militancy in J&K

But more concerted actions over the last few months have resulted in such activities coming down. What appears to have been a notable consequence is that the wiping out of militant infrastructure from populated areas has now been followed by a new trend where militants have started relocating to forests and hills.

“The pattern is already there now,” said Ajay Sahni, the Executive Director at the Institute of Conflict Management, New Delhi. “These incidents took place in the past as well but they were part of a larger number of other incidents. Today, an incident of this nature occurs when there is almost no other activity. So this stands out.”

Sahni said that in terrains such as the Gadole forest area where the gunfight took place last week, the “hidden approach” of forces was not possible. “Senior-most officers were clustered in the first place, they all went down in one first burst of gunfire from terrorists,” he said. “The error is that officers were clustered on a very difficult approach. Normally this is not done. They must have been spread out. It seems that because of security forces’ sense of domination over that place, a feeling of complacency appears to have taken hold.”