Turkish President Erdogan Talks 'Peace in Kashmir' at UN General Assembly

During the high-level 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York on Tuesday, 19 September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke of the conflict in Kashmir during his address to world leaders.
"Another development that will pave the way for regional peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia will be the establishment of a just and lasting peace in Kashmir through dialogue and cooperation between India and Pakistan,” Erdogan said in his address to the General Debate on Tuesday.
"As Turkiye, we will continue to support the steps to be taken in this direction,” Erdogan added. He further said that he supported making the 15 "temporary" members of the United Nations Security Council of whom India is a part, should be permanent members in "rotation".
"Those 20 (5+15) should be permanent members of the UNSC in rotation. But as you know, the world is bigger than five. When we say the world is larger than five, what we mean is that it's not only about the US, UK, France, China and Russia," he said.
