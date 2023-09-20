Turkish President Erdogan Talks 'Peace in Kashmir' at UN General Assembly

During the high-level 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York on Tuesday, 19 September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke of Kashmir during his address to world leaders.

"Another development that will pave the way for regional peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia will be the establishment of a just and lasting peace in Kashmir through dialogue and cooperation between India and Pakistan,” Erdogan said in his address to the General Debate on Tuesday.