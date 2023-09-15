Photos: Families Bid Farewell to Army Officers Martyred in J&K's Anantnag
(Photo: PTI)
Hundreds paid tributes to Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Aashish Dhonchak as their mortal remains reached their respective homes after they were martyred on Tuesday, 12 September in an ongoing anti-terror operation in J&K's Anantnag.
The mortal remains of Col Manpreet wrapped in a national flag were received by his family in Punjab's Mohali.
Col Manpreet's children offered salutes to his mortal remains before being taken for cremation.
The family members of Col Manpreet Singh paid respects before he was taken for his final journey.
Col Manpreet was was leading the opeartion.
Meanwhile, the family members of Major Aashish Dhonchak paid tributes to him after his mortal remains reached his residence in Panipat, Haryana.
Major Aashish is survived by his two-year-old daughter, a wife, and three sisters.
Both Col Manpreet and Major Aashish were a part of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles.
Meanwhile, the anti-terror operation that began on Tuesday night at Kokernag area in Anantnag continued on Friday.
Security forces personnel continued the vigil during the ongoing encounter on Friday as the two more militants were reported to be encircled.
