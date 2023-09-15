‘Brought His A-Game’: J&K Police Losing Gritty Cop Busts End of Militancy Myth

The Anantnag gun battle is the second time when a deadly face-off has taken place between the security forces and the militants in Kashmir. Last month, a big operation that stretched on for days took place near Halan forest area in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir. Three Army soldiers were killed at that time as forces tried to close in on hiding militants.

Sources said that the recent killings took place as the party approached a ridge area in the forest and came under heavy rounds of indiscriminate gunfire from the militants. The firing had continued even after the officers were hit to the extent that it was difficult to remove three bodies from the spot.

They added that Singh’s body was retrieved amid heavy gunfire on Thursday morning, nearly a day after he had sustained fatal injuries.

Official sources said it was the second time since 2019 that a DSP-level officer of the J&K Police was killed during anti-militancy operations. "In similar circumstances in February 2019, DSP Aman Thakur lost his life in Kulgam district,” sources added.