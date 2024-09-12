J&K Elections: Sans Er Rashid, 'Separatist' Groups Wobbly in South Kashmir 

Indeed, one high school student walked out of a classroom discussion on Wednesday, saying "I can’t be part of this," when a few other students spoke of the aspiration for independence. That student wants to be an army officer.

For older members such as (Jamaat chief) Qadir Wani, 82, Pakistan still means as much as India, but then they feel the squeeze of the ban and other restrictions imposed since 2019.

The organisation’s assets have been frozen, and many J-e-I members have been sacked as government employees since the constitutional changes in 2019. Even relatives have been transferred or sacked. Others have been investigated for their land and other assets. The organisation is still banned.

Wani says he too has been visited by revenue and other officials several times, asking how much land he has.