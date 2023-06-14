J&K: Amid Political Resentment, No Sight of Poll Process Busts Normalcy Claims

Yet this sense seems to have evaded the government which over the past two years, has made ambiguous gestures about the prospective elections. In February 2021, LG Manoj Sinha told regional parties that they should cooperate with the Delimitation commission, whose mandate to redraw constituencies has been opposed by the Kashmiri leaders, if they wanted to see early Assembly elections.

“Those demanding early Assembly polls in J&K must help and cooperate with the Delimitation Commission so that the process is completed and Assembly polls are held,” he said.

But it has been more than one year since the commission headed by the retired Justice Ranjana Prakash, then Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, and State Election Commissioner Kewal Kumar Sharma, tabled the final report on the basis of which the new electoral jurisdictions came into force in J&K. Yet, elections in Kashmir look far from imminent.

Earlier this year, India’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that polls in J&K were due and shall be held after taking the weather, security concerns, and the schedule of other state polls into account. “Fixing, re-arranging polling stations, appointing Returning Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and rest of the formalities have been completed. We are of the view that wherever these things are completed, elections become due and they must be held.”