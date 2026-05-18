Why a Jharkhand HC’s Custodial Death Verdict Could Become a Landmark for India

A Jharkhand High Court has recently flagged 427 custodial deaths in the state since 2018, ordering a judicial inquiry into the matter. The judgment by shines a ray of hope for hundreds of victims' families who long awaited the justice system to keep up to its Constitutional promise. A promise that has rarely been delivered in custodial violence cases across the country.

The Mumtaz Ansari verdict must be mapped in the larger canvas of international pushback, failure of domestic mechanisms, and the consistent clarion call for custodial accountability in India.

Amongst prior rulings that either directed systemic reforms without reaching individual victims, or delivered justice to one family without systemic overhaul, this judgment is a pioneer, and stands unique by promising to deliver systemic reforms and collective justice to hundreds of victims.