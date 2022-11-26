Guna Man Dies During Interrogation, Family Alleges Custodial Torture

Kins and community members stage a protest after the death of 30-year-old Israil Khan in Guna Madhya Pradesh. Parents alleged death in police custody.
Photo altered by Vishnukant Tiwari/The Quint.
"My son was thrashed and killed by policemen... even after we agreed to pay them Rs 15,000," claimed, Munawwar Khan, father of 30-year-old Israil Khan who died while he was being interrogated by the police in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, 21 November.
Israil's death caused huge furor in the area following which heavy police deployment was initiated. A judicial probe is underway into the matter.
Israil was stopped for questioning by at least 3 policemen and a homeguard soldier posted in Kusmoda police outpost under Cantt police station area limits in Guna on Monday evening.
He was returning from a three-day religious congregation 'Ijtima' organised in Bhopal. Israil who was a labourer was in police custody for nearly haf an hour before -- as per police claims-- he fainted and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared 'brought dead'.
Israil is survived by a wife, three daughters, and an eight-year-old son.
Israil, a resident of Gokul Singh Chak area in Guna was reportedly involved in a scuffle with the policemen in November, who had gone to his locality to arrest gamblers.
The residents of the area were reportedly trying to save one of the gamblers from the police and in the process attacked the policemen.
Israil was stopped by the policemen in connection to this matter while he was on his way back to home from railway station after returning from Bhopal.
Talking to The Quint, Pankaj Shirvastava, Guna's Superintendent of Police, claimed:
Israil's father Munawwar Khan, however, alleged that his son had no criminal record and that the policemen had asked money to let go his son.
Kins and community members staged a road blockage <WEIRD ENGLISH> and sat with the dead body following which heavy force was deployed in the area and around the district hospital.
Guna district administration ordered a judicial probe into the matter on Tuesday, 22 November after the protest of the parents and community members.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)