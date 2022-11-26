Guna Man Dies During Interrogation, Family Alleges Custodial Torture

Israil was stopped for questioning by at least 3 policemen and a homeguard soldier posted in Kusmoda police outpost under Cantt police station area limits in Guna on Monday evening.

He was returning from a three-day religious congregation 'Ijtima' organised in Bhopal. Israil who was a labourer was in police custody for nearly haf an hour before -- as per police claims-- he fainted and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared 'brought dead'.

Israil is survived by a wife, three daughters, and an eight-year-old son.