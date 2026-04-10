A Night in Sathankulam That Changed Lives Forever

“I sent my son to bring his father back… but neither of them returned,” recalls Selvarani, the wife of Jayaraj and mother of Bennix—the father and son who were brutally tortured and killed in custody inside a Tamil Nadu prison in 2020.

Selvarani was carrying the weight of 2,117 days of grief when, on 6 April, a special court for CBI cases awarded death penalty to nine policemen in the case—a first-of-its-kind ruling in India.

Pronouncing the verdict, Judge G Muthukumaran of the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai, described the case as falling under the “rarest of rare” category, warranting the death penalty.