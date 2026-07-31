The Supreme Court's Deliberate Balancing Act on the Protest Crackdown

Second, it protected the protesters' privacy. Their personal data, collected during the crackdown, may not be made public. A state that gathers information on dissenters must not be allowed to weaponise it later.

Third, and most significant for the students themselves, the Court permitted investigations to continue but barred coercive steps against protesting students, so long as they carry no criminal antecedents. Children under eighteen, similarly clean of any such record, must be released, if need be on a simple bond.

Fourth, it kept the door open. The matter returns on 3 August. This is not a final settlement. It is a holding pattern.