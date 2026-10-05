Journalist Seeking FIR Against Cop Over Sexual Assault Injured During Detention

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Several independent journalists were allegedly detained and beaten on 4 October while protesting outside the Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi to demand an FIR against ACP Vivek Bhagat, who had allegedly sexually assaulted three journalists, independent journalists.
At least 18 protesters were reportedly detained and taken to Delhi Cantt Police Station after they have been protesting outside the Parliamement Street police station since the night of 3 October.
The journalist alleged that while she was standing outside the police station attempting to register the FIR, she was pulled by her hair by a female police officer, Poonam, and was physically and verbally assaulted.
"Even in the car while taking us, they hit and kicked us brutally, and verbally abused us. They broke my glasses, dragged me by my hair and beat me," another protester said.
Several independent journalists and protesters were also allegedly beaten, with many sustaining bruises on their backs and hands, including Anuj Bhagat, Kunjal Vaishnav and Gajendra Singh. A protester in support, Samarth Singh, was beaten and sustained bruises across his back.
"We were told 'ye sab mulle hain isiliye kar rahe hain, itne paise milte hain.' They threatened to burn my house and beat up my family," said Gajendra Singh.
The journalist had alleged that while covering All India Students' Association President Neha Bora's detention by the police on 3 October, ACP Bhagat shoved and sexually assaulted her. "I was asking why there was no female police officer present while a woman was being detained. Vivek Bhagat looked at me, sexually assaulted me, then told me to leave. When I confronted him, he left and told female police officers to surround me and make sure I don't come near him." said the accused on 3 October.
"I have been standing outside the police station for hours. They are not regsitering my FIR. I am only being given time," said Rosy in a reel on her Instagram account.
While the Delhi Police has acknowledged the allegations and transferred the complaints to the Crime Branch, no FIR has been registered. Under Section 173(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the police cannot refuse to register an FIR.
Delhi Police has reportedly said we will first check CCTV footage to see if something ontoward has happened, and then we will register the FIR." said detained independent journalist Anuj Bhagat.
A female protester was beaten on 4 October, and had her head swolen and clothes torn. There were allegedly no female police officers present during the assault.
The Delhi police has not yet made an official statement on the detentions.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat, speaking to The Quint said that the police they would have registered an FIR if there was video evidence. "We have fought for 20 years to ensure that if a woman goes to a thana to resgister a case of sexual harrassment, an FIR has to be filed. She is sitting with me. What do you mean video evidence? Now we have to tell our girls 'make sure you have reels of where your body is being pressed and harrassed' ?" said Karat.
Cockroach Janta Party leader Saurav Das joined the protesters on 4 October at 1 am, "This is not Vivek Bhagat's first incident. Even before this, complaints over sexual assault against him have been made."