Journalist Seeking FIR Against Cop Over Sexual Assault Injured During Detention

Several independent journalists were allegedly detained and beaten on 4 October while protesting outside the Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi to demand an FIR against ACP Vivek Bhagat, who had allegedly sexually assaulted three journalists, independent journalists.

At least 18 protesters were reportedly detained and taken to Delhi Cantt Police Station after they have been protesting outside the Parliamement Street police station since the night of 3 October.

The journalist alleged that while she was standing outside the police station attempting to register the FIR, she was pulled by her hair by a female police officer, Poonam, and was physically and verbally assaulted.