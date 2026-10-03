Anti-Gyanesh Protests: Over 150 Detained On Day Two at Jantar Mantar

As reported by Hindustan Times, around 160 protesters were detained at Jantar Mantar on the second day. The protest was organised by various student and youth groups, including AISA, SFI, NSUI, and IYC, with a call for “massive mobilisation” on 10 October if demands were not met. Security measures included the deployment of over 5,000 personnel and the imposition of Section 163 of the BNSS in New Delhi.