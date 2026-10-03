Anti-Gyanesh Protests: Over 150 Detained On Day Two at Jantar Mantar

On 3 October 2026, protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continued for a second consecutive day at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Demonstrators, including student leaders and activists, gathered to demand Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Delhi Police detained more than 150 individuals, including prominent figures Neha Bora and Yogendra Yadav, as security remained heightened and prohibitory orders were enforced in the area.
According to The Indian Express, several protestors, including All India Students’ Association national president Neha Bora and Swaraj India member Yogendra Yadav, were detained by Delhi Police while marching towards Jantar Mantar. The protestors, joined by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal and advocate Prashant Bhushan, crossed initial barricades before being stopped and moved into police buses.
As reported by Hindustan Times, around 160 protesters were detained at Jantar Mantar on the second day. The protest was organised by various student and youth groups, including AISA, SFI, NSUI, and IYC, with a call for “massive mobilisation” on 10 October if demands were not met. Security measures included the deployment of over 5,000 personnel and the imposition of Section 163 of the BNSS in New Delhi.
As highlighted by Scroll, the protests focused on concerns regarding the Election Commission’s handling of the Special Intensive Revision process. The authorities maintained that no permission had been granted for the demonstration, and orders prohibiting gatherings of five or more persons remained in force. Internet services and metro station access in the vicinity were also restricted during the protests.
Details confirmed that Neha Bora, students, and several young protesters were among those detained as demonstrations continued into the second day. The mobilisation was led by AISA and supported by other student and political groups, with participants raising slogans and demanding accountability from the Election Commission.
“The detentions will not intimidate us. We will continue to demand the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and raise our concerns about the SIR process,” Neha Bora stated in a video message, as referenced in multiple reports.
Midway through the day, further mobilisation was observed as activists regrouped near Jantar Mantar despite heavy barricading and police presence. The protestors reiterated their opposition to the SIR exercise and alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls, while police continued detentions as crowds gathered.
Coverage revealed that the Delhi Police had denied permission for the gathering and imposed heightened security, including barricades and restricted metro access, to prevent large assemblies in central Delhi. The authorities cited the need to maintain public order and enforce prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS.
Analysis showed that the legal response included the registration of three first information reports (FIRs) at Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations. The cases were filed under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for disobedience to orders promulgated by a public servant, with no individuals named as accused at the time.
“Violations shall invite legal action under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable provisions of law,” the Delhi Police stated in a public advisory.
At the same time, evening updates confirmed that the number of detained protesters reached approximately 150, including key leaders. The protestors’ demands remained focused on the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and a transparent review of the SIR process.
By the end of the day, statements from organisers indicated plans for further mobilisation if their demands were not addressed, with calls for peaceful protest and continued advocacy for electoral transparency.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.