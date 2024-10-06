J&K: Exit Polls May Show INDIA Bloc Win, but BJP is Yet to Play Its Final Cards

The three-phased assembly elections concluded in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week. The Valley is rife with expectations that their votes will be decisive (on 8 October) in reaffirming a complete repudiation of the Union government’s decision to annul J&K’s special status.

To be sure, the National Conference (NC), which is poised to bag a major share of votes, has already pledged that it will table a resolution condemning the revocation of Article 370.

But as things are shaping up, it looks like internecine political rivalries within Kashmir and the BJP’s systemic restructuring of J&K in the last five years of direct rule by the Modi government might come in the way, the results of the exit polls (released 5 October) notwithstanding.