Jammu & Kashmir Exit Poll: NC-Congress Ahead But May Fall Short; 3 Possibilities

A party or alliance needs 48 seats in the 95 member Assembly to form a government. Now, since 5 are nominated by the L-G, they may have to be calculated as being with the BJP.

1. Options for BJP

So for instance if the BJP is getting around 30 seats as predicted by both the surveys, it may go up to 35 along with the nominated MLAs. The challenge for the BJP is that it would need at least a dozen more unaligned MLAs from the Kashmir Valley to come to its side.

While Altaf Bukhari's Apni Party and Sajad Lone's People's Conference may still be open to have some kind of post-poll tie-up with the BJP, the same can't be said about Engineer Rashid's party or the Jamaat-aligned candidates.

Then there is the JKPDP which is part of the INDIA bloc nationally but it has been left out of the NC-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP may have to do something unorthodox - by making a senior Kashmir-based leader the CM so that it becomes easier for unaligned parties to come around.

2. Options for NC-Congress

However, if the numbers go the way these two polls are predicting then the NC-Congress alliance may have a better chance of forming the government. The upper end of CVoter's prediction is that the NC-Congress could just about touch the majority mark.

If they fall short by a few seats, they can reach out to the JKPDP which at least technically is part of the INDIA bloc. The People's Conference, too, is said to have kept its options open as have some Independents.

But it remains to be seen if the NC-Congress will reach out to Engineer Rashid and the Jamaat aligned candidates. It would especially be tricky for the Congress as it may give the BJP a point against it at the national level.

3. Complete Realignment

The third possibility would be a political realignment - of the NC and BJP coming together. The tradeoff could be the NC walking out of the INDIA bloc on one hand and the BJP expediting full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.